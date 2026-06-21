Kīlauea Volcano Update for Sunday, June 21

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, as summit inflation continues. The Hawaiʻi island volcano is building towards another episode of high lava fountaining, which scientists calculate is likely to occur this week.

On Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported “the onset of episode 50 fountains is likely between June 24 and June 27 with June 25-26 most likely.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code is YELLOW.

From the USGS HVO update published on Sunday morning: