Kīlauea Volcano Update for Sunday, June 21

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, as summit inflation continues. The Hawaiʻi island volcano is building towards another episode of high lava fountaining, which scientists calculate is likely to occur this week.
On Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported “the onset of episode 50 fountains is likely between June 24 and June 27 with June 25-26 most likely.”
The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code is YELLOW.
From the USGS HVO update published on Sunday morning:
Summit Observations:
Continuous periods of strong glow and large flames were visible from the south vent in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight. Moderate-to-strong glow was also observable from the north vent on the web cameras last night.
Seismic tremor has been relatively constant over the past day and only one earthquake (magnitude 1.0) was recorded within Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) in the past 24 hours.
Kīlauea summit deflation totaled 15.5 microradians during episode 49. Once the episode ended, inflation resumed and has since recovered 10.7 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD).
With the eruption now paused, the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day.
Rift Zone Observations:
Rates of seismicity and ground deformation remain low in the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone. SO2 emissions from the East Rift Zone remain below the detection limit.
Analysis:
The abrupt switch from deflation to inflation at the end of episode 49 along with continued tremor and glow from the vents indicates that episode 50 fountaining is likely. Magma remains relatively close to the surface although no spattering or overflows have been observate at this time. Forecast models suggest another fountaining episode may occur between June 24-27 with June 25-26 most likely.
Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024, from two vents (north and south) in Halema‘uma‘u. Lava fountaining episodes, which generally last for less than 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be longer than three weeks.
HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and is in contact with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency about eruptive hazards.