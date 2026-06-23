30 Households in Volcano, Impacted By Tephra, Get Catchment Diverters

(BIVN) – Professional volunteers recently installed water catchment diverters for thirty Volcano-area households impacted by ongoing ash and tephra fallout from the ongoing Kīlauea eruption.

The installations were provided at no cost to participating households on Saturday, through a partnership between Vibrant Hawaiʻi, Plumbers and Fitters UA Local 675, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), local plumbing contractors, and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

“The diverters allow homeowners to temporarily redirect rainwater away from their storage tanks when volcanic ash and tephra are present on rooftops, helping prevent contaminated runoff from entering household water supplies,” stated a Vibrant Hawaiʻi news release. “For many Volcano residents, rainwater catchment systems are their primary source of water for everyday use. During periods of volcanic activity, ash and tephra can accumulate on rooftops and be carried into catchment systems during rainfall, creating challenges for families who rely on stored rainwater.”

Participants in the installation effort included Commercial Plumbing, Dorvin D. Leis Co., Inc., Furuta Plumbing, and HPM Building Supply.

“When challenges arise, our communities have always found ways to care for one another,” said Janice Ikeda, CEO of Vibrant Hawaiʻi. “This project brought together skilled tradespeople, local organizations, and residents to address a very real need. It is a reminder that resilience is built through relationships and people willing to share their time, knowledge, and expertise in service to their community.”

“The Plumbers and Fitters UA Local 675 and the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials are pleased to partner with Vibrant Hawaiʻi and support efforts that improve the safety, sustainability, and resiliency of residents in areas of Hawaiʻi Island dependent upon rainwater catchment systems for potable and non-potable use that may be susceptible to contamination due to ongoing volcanic activity,” said Sam Barrett Jr., Business Manager and Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Plumbers and Fitters UA Local 675. “On behalf of Local 675, IAPMO, and our participating members and signatory contractors including Dorvin Leis Mechanical Co., Commercial Plumbing, and Furuta Plumbing, we thank Janice Ikeda and her Vibrant Hawaiʻi team for their ongoing efforts to improve the communities of Hawaiʻi Island and are honored to be a part of this effort to improve the health and safety of residents who depend on reliable and safe rainwater catchment systems.”