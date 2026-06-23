Kīlauea Volcano Update for Tuesday, June 23

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, and USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

On Tuesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the onset of episode 50 lava fountains is likely between Thursday, June 25th, and Saturday, June 27th. Scientists say the episode is most likely to happen on Friday, June 26th.

The Observatory reported Tuesday morning that “continuous strong glow was visible on webcams from both vents in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight.”

“The south vent continued to produced large flames caused by the burning of gas within the top of the conduit,” the scientists said. “Magma is close to the surface.”

There has been only one earthquake (magnitude-1.0) recorded at the Kīlauea summit in the past 24 hours. However, pulses of seismic tremor continue every 10-20 minutes.

Inflation has recovered 12.6 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD) since the end of last week’s episode 49.

The sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day, the Observatory says.

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024.