Volcano Man Charged For Failure To Register as Covered Offender

(BIVN) – A Volcano man was arrested and charged for failing to comply with covered offender registration requirements.

Prosecutors allege 48 year-old Brian Taylor-Rose, who has prior felony convictions in the State of Washington for Child Molestation in the Second Degree and Child Molestation in the Third Degree, failed to comply with covered offender requirements between January 2025 and May 2026.

Taylor-Rose made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, where his bail was maintained at $140,000. He was ordered to appear for Further Proceedings on July 1, 2026.

From the office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

Taylor-Rose, who was charged via Information, is facing seven counts of Failure to Comply With Covered Offender Registration Requirements. Failure to Comply With Covered Offender Registration Requirements is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either four years probation and up to twelve months in jail or a five-year prison term. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The arrest was made by Officer Devon Manuel, South Hilo Patrol, Hawai‘i Police Department. The felony investigation was handled by Investigator Kelly Lawton, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attomey Rebecca Lester.

The prosecutor’s office also included this information concerning covered offender compliance issues: