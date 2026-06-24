Large Flames Observed At Kīlauea Summit Vents, Episode 50 Days Away

(BIVN) – Large flames have been observed at the Kīlauea summit vents in recent days, especially at the south vent within Halemaʻumaʻu, indicating magma is close to the surface and the next episode of high lava fountaining is near.

On Tuesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the onset of episode 50 is likely between Thursday, June 25th, and Saturday, June 27th. Scientists say Friday, June 26th is the most likely date for lava fountains.

The Observatory has been noting the south vent continues to produce large flames “caused by the burning of gas within the top of the conduit”. The activity is also visible on USGS webcams.

The eruption is currently paused and the USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at ADVISORY.

This story will be updated when the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issues its daily update for Wednesday, June 24th.