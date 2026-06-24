A synthesized text-to-video voiceover was used in the narration for this story. Includes images and video courtesy the USGS, Vibrant Hawaiʻi, and Daryl Lee.

VIDEO: Kīlauea Summit Overflight, Giant Flames, M3.6 Earthquake

Big Island Video News

Jun 24, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Large flames have been observed at the Kīlauea summit vents in recent days, indicating magma is close to the surface.

(BIVN) – Large flames have been observed at the Kīlauea summit vents in recent days, indicating magma is close to the surface, and the next episode of high lava fountaining is near. 

A view by helicopter on Wednesday also revealed lava roiling in the north vent below. 

With permission from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory briefly landed on the crater floor to collect warm lava samples from episode 49. The samples will provide data on magma chemistry and underground storage conditions. 

USGS: “This photograph, which was taken from the ground in the southeastern portion of Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea, shows USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists collecting samples of a lava flow from episode 49 that took place on June 14, 2026. On the left side of the photo in the background, the vent and cone complex on the west rim of Halemaʻumaʻu is visible, with the vents degassing. On the right side of the photo in the background, the sloping crater rim rises to the summit, or highest point, on Kīlauea: Uēkahuna bluff. This photograph shows the difference in elevation between these two points well.” (USGS photo by K. Mulliken)

On Wednesday, the Observatory reported the onset of episode 50 is expected to happen sometime between tomorrow, June 25th, and Saturday, June 27th. 

The most likely date for lava fountains to occur is on Friday. 

Meanwhile, a magnitude-3.6 earthquake occurred Wednesday morning at 8:29 a.m., 9 miles south of Volcano Village. 

The event occurred at a depth of 5 miles below sea level, and had no apparent impact on island volcanoes. 

The Observatory says most earthquakes in this region are caused by motion of Kīlauea’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. 

No damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected based on the earthquake’s intensity. 

On Saturday, about thirty households within the Volcano-area that have been impacted by ongoing ash and tephra fallout from the Kīlauea eruption have received water catchment diverters. 

Professional volunteers recently installed the diverters at no cost, through a partnership between Vibrant Hawaiʻi, Plumbers and Fitters Local 675, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, local contractors, and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. 

The diverters allow homeowners to temporarily redirect rainwater away from their storage tanks when volcanic ash and tephra are present on rooftops, helping prevent contaminated runoff from entering household water supplies. Many Volcano residents use rainwater catchment systems as their primary water source. 

On June 20, 2026, ten teams of licensed plumbers and apprentices volunteered their time to travel to Volcano and install water catchment diverters for households impacted by ongoing ash and tephra fallout from Kīlauea. Photo courtesy Vibrant Hawaiʻi Media and Promotions

“Because we’re on a volcano, we can’t put in county water,” explained Volcano-resident Sharron Faff back in January. “So, everybody up here has catchment tanks like this big one right behind me. When this happens, whenever we have an eruption, which has been happening every couple of weeks lately, what we’ve been doing is unattaching our water system coming from off of the roof because we don’t want it to get into the tank because we don’t want that to have to go through the filter system, that water with all the chunks and pieces and little pieces of hair of the Pele’s hair.” 

About The Featured Image

USGS: "During a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory monitoring overflight of Kīlauea summit on June 24, 2026, scientists captured this view looking down into the bifurcated structure within the north vent in Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Magma was visible roiling within the vent." (USGS photo by K. Mulliken)
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