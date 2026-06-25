Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Episode 50 Window Opens

(BIVN) – Episode 50 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is expected to begin at any time.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says lava fountaining is likely to begin between today, June 25th, and Saturday, June 27th. The most likely start time is Friday, June 26th.

Summit inflation, strong vent glow, flaming, periodic spattering, and degassing have been observed at the summit over the last 24 hours.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at ADVISORY.

From the USGS HVO on Thursday morning: