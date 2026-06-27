Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Update for Saturday, June 27

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused.

On Friday, scientists and emergency officials expected episode 50 of high lava fountaining to begin that day. Precursory activity increased on Friday morning with small lava flows from the north vent and an uptick in spattering and gas jetting. The USGS Volcano Alert Level was raised to WATCH and the Aviation Color Code was changed to ORANGE.

After a day of little to no escalation of precursory activity, a vigorous lava overflow began at the north vent at around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. (UPDATED)

Low-level precursory activity can continue for hours to days before the lava fountaining episode beings, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated on Friday.

UPDATE – (7:05 a.m.) – After this story was posted, a lava overflow began at the north vent. The National Weather Service promptly reposted a Special Weather Statement concerning possible tephra and ashfall from the pending episode: