Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Update for Saturday, June 27

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused.
On Friday, scientists and emergency officials expected episode 50 of high lava fountaining to begin that day. Precursory activity increased on Friday morning with small lava flows from the north vent and an uptick in spattering and gas jetting. The USGS Volcano Alert Level was raised to WATCH and the Aviation Color Code was changed to ORANGE.
After a day of little to no escalation of precursory activity, a vigorous lava overflow began at the north vent at around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. (UPDATED)
Low-level precursory activity can continue for hours to days before the lava fountaining episode beings, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated on Friday.
UPDATE – (7:05 a.m.) – After this story was posted, a lava overflow began at the north vent. The National Weather Service promptly reposted a Special Weather Statement concerning possible tephra and ashfall from the pending episode:
…KILAUEA EPISODE 50 PRECURSORY ACTIVITY HAS BEGUN…
WHAT… An episodic fountaining eruption is expected within the Kilauea summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has indicated a potential eruption window through today, June 27th. Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather.
IMPACTS… If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele`s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaii. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.
This statement will be issued daily and updated as needed.