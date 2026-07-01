Kīlauea Avenue Work to Begin for Safe Routes to Schools Project

(BIVN) – The Safe Routes to Waiākea Schools improvement project is set to begin next week on Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo, between Ohea and Puainako streets.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works is notifying motorists that temporary traffic modifications will start on Monday, July 6th, as the federally funded project gets underway.

“Work will include installation of concrete sidewalks, drainage improvements, retaining walls, curb ramps, driveway reconstruction, and utility adjustment/relocation,” County officials stated. “The project is being performed by contractor Jas. W. Glover, Ltd. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.”

Through the duration of the project, one lane closures and lane shifts will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, officials say.

“During construction hours, traffic will be modified to maintain one lane of travel in each direction,” the County of Hawaiʻi says. “Motorists are advised to expect delays, use caution when traveling through the area, and allow additional travel time.”

“The County appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these improvements are completed to enhance safety for students, pedestrians, and the community,” the County news release stated.