Mauna Loa Volcano Update for July 2026

(BIVN) – Scientists report there was a decrease in seismic activity at Mauna Loa over the month of June.

The Hawaiʻi island volcano is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa is at NORMAL.

In a monthly update published on July 2nd, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported a total of 94 earthquakes were detected in Mauna Loa’s summit region during the June reporting period, nearly half the number recorded in the month of May (170 earthquakes).

The scientists say the June earthquakes were broadly scattered beneath Mokuʻāweoweo, the upper Southwest Rift Zone, and the upper northwest flank.

The Observatory also noted this on ground deformation:

Data from Global Positioning System (GPS) instruments on Mauna Loa showed slight contraction across the summit region in the past month. Similar pauses have been previously detected during the overall inflationary period that has persisted since the 2022 eruption, with magma refilling the summit reservoir system.

There has been little change in gas and temperature data from a station on Mauna Loa’s Southwest Rift Zone, relative to previous months. Values are said to be at background levels.

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth and covers half of Hawaiʻi island. The most recent eruption was in late-2022.