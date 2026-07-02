VOLCANO WATCH: Fifty Lava Fountain Episodes at Kīlauea Summit

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused. Scientists anticipate another high lava fountaining episode in the coming days to weeks. There have already been fifty.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Hawaii, the 50th state, reached a golden anniversary last Saturday, June 27. Surprise, it’s the 50th fountaining episode of the ongoing episodic eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea. There was no celebratory cake, but the north vent served up a 1030 foot (314 meter) high lava fountain, the tallest since episode 43, to the delight of visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Kīlauea summit livestream/webcam watchers.

The weather was beautiful and the wind cooperated by blowing almost all of the tephra southward into remote parts of the National Park with only a trace dusting of Pele’s hair dropping over the town of Pāhala, 18 miles (30 km) to the southwest. The Halemaʻumaʻu eruption powered through the first 50 fountaining episodes in 551 days, averaging about 11 days between eruptions. The longest pause was just under 30 days and the shortest was less than one day. Similarly, the duration of the fountaining episodes has also shown a wide range averaging about 15 hours (0.6 days) with the longest lasting just over 140 hours (about 6 days) and the shortest 4.5 hours (0.2 days). The Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption currently holds the record for the longest fountaining episode at 12 days for episode 3, while the Kīlauea Iki eruption holds the record for the shortest fountaining episode duration at 1.75 hours.

The double fountains are another feature of this eruption that set it apart from previous episodic fountaining Hawaiian eruptions. Thirty-two of the 50 fountaining episodes in Halemaʻumaʻu have erupted double fountains. The north vent has surprisingly only sat out one episode (episode 17) while the south vent has taken 19 episodes off throughout the eruption, including the last 7 episodes. While it may seem that the south vent is taking it a bit easy, the Maunaulu eruption had the next most double fountains with a grand total of 4 episodes erupting lava fountains from both east and west vents. The south vent has made up for its extended rest periods by producing the highest fountains of this eruption at 1770 feet (540 meters) during episode 43, the same maximum height recorded in episode 9 of the Maunaulu eruption (which had 12 total episodes). This falls short of Kīlauea Iki’s record breaking height of over 1900 feet (580 meters) during episode 16 (that eruption had 17 total episodes), but clearly tops Pu‘u‘ō‘ō’s highest fountains around 1525 feet (465 meters) in episode 29 (the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption had 47 fountaining episodes before transitioning to continuous effusion of lava flows).