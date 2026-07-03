Hawaiʻi Officials Urge Fire Safety During 4th of July Weekend

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi officials are urging residents to practice fire safety during the 4th of July holiday weekend, as wildfire season enters full swing.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency reminds activities like fireworks and barbecues are common causes of wildfires.

“It’s easy to see that our landscape is drying. After the exceptionally rainy winter and spring, the lush vegetation that resulted is now becoming abundant wildfire fuel,” said HIEMA Administrator David Lopez in a news release. “This is especially true in high-risk wildfire areas like West Oʻahu and West Maui, where Kona winds brought abnormal amounts of rain.”

Officials note Hawaiʻi’s drought index is steadily increasing and daytime humidity levels are trending gradually downward.

“Wildfires are the one natural disaster that we can largely prevent,” said Lopez. “We all need to do our part to eliminate risky fire behavior, protect our communities and report any fires or suspicious activity by calling 911.”

HIEMA shared these fire safety tips for this weekend:

Attend a professional fireworks display in a controlled, safe environment. If you do use legal fireworks, you must obtain a permit and can only set off fireworks between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4. Never set off fireworks when it’s windy or if there is dry grass or combustibles in the area.

Be careful cooking outdoors. Clear vegetation and combustibles 10 feet around grills or hibachis. Have a hose or water on hand to extinguish any errant flames or embers. Put coals out completely – double check!

If you are working around your property, use care with machinery that can cause sparks, like lawnmowers, chainsaws or grinders. Do your yardwork in the morning before your lawn dries out.

Drive carefully and responsibly. Watch out for towing chains or dragging metal parts that can cause sparks. Never park your car on untrimmed dry vegetation; a hot exhaust or engine can ignite dry grass.

Hawaiʻi officials also say residents can do more to prepare for wildfire season: