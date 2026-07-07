Honomū Water Restriction Notice Ends After Well Repairs

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply cancelled the Water Restriction Notice for Honomū on Tuesday, after completing repairs to the water well serving the area.

The affected areas included Honomū Village and customers along Honomū Road and Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), including all side roads and lanes.

“Normal water use may resume,” announced the water department, as it thanked customers for reducing their water use while repairs were underway.

“MAHALO for your kokua!” the department said.