graphic by BIVN

Honomū Water Restriction Notice Ends After Well Repairs

Big Island Video News

Jul 7, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HONOMŪ, Hawaiʻi - Normal water use may resume in Honomū Village and areas along Highway 19.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply cancelled the Water Restriction Notice for Honomū on Tuesday, after completing repairs to the water well serving the area.

The affected areas included Honomū Village and customers along Honomū Road and Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), including all side roads and lanes.

“Normal water use may resume,” announced the water department, as it thanked customers for reducing their water use while repairs were underway.

“MAHALO for your kokua!” the department said.

About The Featured Image

Graphic by BIVN incorporates the official logo of the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply. The Department of Water Supply is a semi-autonomous agency of the County of Hawaiʻi that is governed by the Water Board.
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