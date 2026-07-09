Hawaiʻi Governor Signs Bill Funding Cesspool Conversion Loans

(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed a bill into law yesterday concerning cesspool conversions in Hawaiʻi.

During a Wednesday signing ceremony, the Governor signed House Bill 1618 which “establishes a Cesspool Conversion Revolving Loan Fund, to be administered by the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority, to provide financial assistance, including low-interest or forgivable loans, to eligible homeowners for the upgrade, conversion, or connection of cesspools.”

“Adding cesspool conversions to the Green Infrastructure Authority’s innovative financing tools will make it possible for families who need help the most to install cheaper, cleaner, innovative solutions to stop dirty cesspools from polluting our beaches and streams,” said Senator Chris Lee, chair of the Senate Committee on Water, Land, Culture and the Arts.

From the Office of the Governor:

Outdated cesspool systems contribute to water pollution and pose significant risks to Hawaiʻi’s public health and environment. In 2017, the state enacted legislation requiring all cesspools, unless exempted by the director of health, to be upgraded or converted to code-compliant wastewater systems by 2050. However, the Legislature recognizes that the high cost of these conversions can present a significant barrier for homeowners and discourage timely compliance. HB 1618, Act 204, establishes a Cesspool Conversion Revolving Loan Fund, to be administered by the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority, to provide financial assistance, including low-interest or forgivable loans, to eligible homeowners for the upgrade, conversion, or connection of cesspools. This new financing program is to be funded through the Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund, administered through the Department of Health. The measure further establishes a program management position that will oversee the establishment of the loan program and related guidelines.

“Protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural resources requires strong community partnerships and practical investments,” said Governor Green. “When we invest in sustainable resources, everyone benefits. Lasting progress is made when we tackle today’s challenges together and uplift one another through thoughtful policy and genuine collaboration.”