Three Arrested By Hawaiʻi AG Sex Offender Registry Team

(BIVN) – Three convicted sex offenders were arrested during a three-day law enforcement operation in the Kona area last week.

The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General says the operation was aimed at ensuring registered sex offenders comply with state registration requirements.

The Hawaiʻi AG Investigations Division Sex Offender Registry Team conducted the compliance checks in partnership with the United States Marshals Service, the Department of Law Enforcement, the Hawaiʻi Police Department and the Hawaiʻi County Prosecutor’s Office.

From the Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General: