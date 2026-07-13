Two Men Arrested, Charged in Pāʻauilo Shooting

(BIVN) – Two Pāʻauilo men have been arrested and charged following a shooting on Thursday, July 10th.

44-year-old Kawika Souza was charged with second-degree attempted murder, as well as carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and two counts of ownership, possession, or control of a firearm and ammunition prohibited.

60-year-old Gary Dias-Souza was charged with criminal solicitation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the shooting incident in a Monday news release:

On Friday, July 11, at 11:51 a.m., South Kohala patrol officers responded to North Hawaii Community Hospital after a 37-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the head. The victim reported that he had been shot the previous evening, July 10, at 9:00 p.m., while on a property in Pāʻauilo. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section assumed the investigation and subsequently executed search warrants related to the incident. During the investigation, detectives recovered a loaded .22-caliber firearm, unspent .22-caliber ammunition, several spent .22-caliber shell casings, and additional evidence. On Sunday, July 12, detectives arrested 44-year-old Kawika Souza without incident. The following day, Monday, July 13, detectives arrested 60-year-old Gary Dias-Souza without incident.

Kawika Souza’s total bail was set at $1,640,000, and Gary Souza’s total bail was set at $100,000. Both men are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday, July 14, in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Jayce Carvalho of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or by email at jayce.carvalho@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.