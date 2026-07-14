Governor Signs Bills Supporting Hawaiʻi Teachers, Students

(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed numerous education-related bills into law on Monday, supporting salary increases and safety measures for teachers.

“If we want strong schools for our keiki, we have to support the people who make those schools work every day,” said Governor Green. “Our teachers and educational workers dedicate their careers to helping our children learn, grow and succeed. But we know that working in education in Hawaiʻi comes with real challenges. For our keiki, young adults and their families, we need to make education more affordable and accessible — and the same goes for meals in public schools. The bills we have enacted today will help educators, students and families statewide.”

The Office of the Governor focused on the signing of two measures relating to educational workers: House Bill 1890 and House Bill 1888.

“HSTA is excited to see House Bills 1890 and 1888 signed into law by Governor Green to address teacher compensation and educational worker harassment protections,” said HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr. “These two bills will go a long way toward addressing employee recruitment and retention in Hawaiʻi’s schools to better provide our keiki with the schools they deserve.”

From the State:

HB 1890: RELATING TO EDUCATION

Hawaiʻi educators are entrusted with caring for and shaping Hawaiʻi’s keiki, yet their compensation has not kept pace with the magnitude of that responsibility. Among other states, when adjusted for cost of living, Hawaiʻi teachers are paid the lowest. This is reflected in the state’s teacher retention crisis, with nearly half of Hawaiʻi’s teachers leaving the profession or the state within five years of starting. HB 1890, Act 233, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2026, establishes a clear framework for annual salary step increases for teachers who perform satisfactory service, as well as longevity raises for those who have remained at the highest salary step for at least three years. These increases are subject to collective bargaining negotiations and appropriations within the Legislature. This incentive will better reflect experience and dedication in the compensation of Hawaiʻi’s educators and will allow students to grow alongside their teachers. HB 1888: RELATING TO THE SAFETY OF EDUCATIONAL WORKERS

No teacher, counselor, administrator, coach, referee, or other educational worker should have to choose between a commitment to their students and their personal safety. Safeguarding educational workers from harassment and violence helps foster safer schools and supports the well-being of students, staff and the broader school community. HB 1888, Act 234, SLH 2026, strengthens protections for educational workers, including sports officials, in the Department of Education public schools and public charter schools, by establishing clear procedures for addressing harassment related to their work. It requires schools to investigate reported incidents, outlines response protocols and mandates that potential threats of physical harm be reported to law enforcement within 48 hours. The measure also calls for emergency safety planning and annual training on harassment response and de-escalation. It provides greater support for educational workers seeking temporary restraining orders, including court-related leave, assistance with certain service costs and potential help from the Department of the Attorney General. Further, this measure enhances consequences for individuals who harass educational workers while they are performing their duties or are within an educational facility. HB 1888 is designed to ensure educational workers feel safe and supported while they are on the job, by providing legal safeguards and plans of action.

The Office of the Governor also highlighted two bills relating to education expenses: