Hawaiʻi Governor Signs E-Bike Bill Into Law

(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday enacted a new law regarding electric bicycles, or e-bikes.

During a ceremony held at the State Capital, Governor Josh Green signed House Bill 2021 into law. The bill creates “consistent statewide rules for electric bicycles and micro-mobility devices and strengthening enforcement protocols.”

“Biking provides opportunities for community engagement, emissions reductions and cost-saving,” said Governor Green. “This legislation ensures Hawaiʻi’s roadway laws keep pace with an evolving transportation landscape by promoting the safe and responsible operation of e-bikes.”

From the Office of the Governor:

The rapid growth of electric bicycles and other micro-mobility devices has led to gaps in safety standards, confusion about how different devices are defined and uncertainty surrounding where they can be used. Following a record number of traffic fatalities in late 2025, the Executive Order on Traffic Safety highlighted the need to better protect vulnerable users. HB 2021, Act 259 builds upon that effort by creating consistent statewide rules for electric bicycles and micro-mobility devices and strengthening enforcement protocols. The measure establishes a regulatory framework that updates definitions, sets basic operational safety requirements and creates age‑related standards such as helmet rules for minors and operating restrictions for younger riders. It clarifies where e‑bikes and scooters may operate and requires proper registration, with penalties for failing to comply. It also mandates accurate labeling and disclosures from manufacturers and retailers so riders understand how their devices can be used legally and safely. To support enforcement, the measure provides clearer authority for addressing illegal or noncompliant devices and updates related laws for consistency.

“Families are using e-bikes as a transformative way to save thousands on transportation costs — and this bill will enable more residents to use them safely while keeping those abusing them off our streets,” said Senator Chris Lee, chair of the Senate Committee on Water, Land, Culture and the Arts.

“Seeing the e-bicycle safety bill become law is a significant milestone and a testament to the dedication and hard work of the advocates, families and community members who worked tirelessly every day to improve safety on our roads,” said Representative Darius K. Kila, chair of the House Committee on Transportation and introducer of HB 2021. “If this law helps save even one life or prevents even one family from experiencing tragedy, then every effort that went into passing it was worth it.”

“Hawai‘i Bicycling League (HBL) is grateful to the Governor, legislators and advocates who helped support this effort to update our e-mobility guidelines, captured in HB 2021,” said Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell. “This bill strengthens a framework for safer shared roads for everyone. HBL looks forward to helping educate our community members, decision makers and enforcement agencies about these updated regulations, in an effort to help create communities where more people can walk, bike and roll.”