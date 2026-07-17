Hawaiʻi Police Welcome 40 Seniors To Department’s Kupuna Day

(BIVN) – More than 40 kūpuna were welcomed to the Kealakehe Police Station last month for the department’s first-ever Kupuna Day.

The event, held on Tuesday, June 23, was an inaugural community outreach event hosted by the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section. Kupuna Day was created “to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and Hawaiʻi Island’s senior community through education, engagement, and fellowship,” the police department says.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

In partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division, which coordinated participation from Hale Hālāwai, Imin Center, and Yano Hall, attendees began the day with a guided tour of the police station. Participants met personnel from several specialized units and learned about the many services the Hawaiʻi Police Department provides. The tour also featured an interactive K-9 demonstration presented by the Vice West Section and Area II Juvenile Aid Section. Following the station tour, participants gathered for lunch at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, where Denny’s Kona generously provided meals. The luncheon offered kūpuna and officers an opportunity to continue conversations in a relaxed setting and further strengthen community connections.

“Our first-ever Kupuna Day was about creating meaningful opportunities to connect with the seniors in our community,” said Sergeant Wyattlane Nahale of the Kona Community Policing Section in a news release. “By opening our doors, sharing what we do, and spending time together, we’re building relationships that foster trust, understanding, and partnership. We look forward to making this an annual tradition.”