High Surf Advisory for South-Shores of Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores on the Hawaiian islands.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are forecast for beaches in Kona, Kaʻū and Puna into Tuesday morning.

“A moderate, long-period south swell will hold at advisory levels through Tuesday afternoon,” the Honolulu-based weather forecasters stated. “The swell should begin to fade by Tuesday night or Wednesday, allowing surf to drop below advisory thresholds.”

“Shore breaks and dangerous currents could cause injury or death,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

The High Surf Advisory is expected to be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.