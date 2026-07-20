Hurricane Fausto Getting Stronger, Far From Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – Hurricane Fausto continues to strengthen over Eastern Pacific waters, as it moves toward the northwest near 12 mph.

As of 11 p.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Fausto was located near latitude 15.4 North, longitude 118.0 West. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami expects to see steady to rapid strengthening during the next couple of days, with Fausto forecast to near major hurricane intensity by Wednesday.

“Hurricane Fausto will remain far east and away from our offshore waters into next weekend but may still influence localized trade winds going into early next week,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu commented on Monday evening.

“This weekend, larger surf for east shores generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible and could bring advisory level surf along east-facing shores as well,” the forecasters said.

From the 11 p.m. HST discussion posted by the National Hurricane Center: