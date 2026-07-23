Hurricane Fausto Tracking Towards Hawaiʻi, Expected To Weaken

(BIVN) – Hurricane Fausto was 1,645 miles east of Hilo as of Thursday night, heading west at 15 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in intensity is forecast through tonight, the National Hurricane Center reports, with steady weakening expected through the weekend.

The latest forecasted track shows Fausto approaching the Hawaiian islands as a weakening tropical storm during the early to middle part of next week.

“The risk of some impacts from wind and rainfall is increasing,” the National Hurricane Center stated. “However, it is too soon to determine the exact location or magnitude of these impacts, and interests there should continue to monitor the progress of this storm.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 11 pm HST: