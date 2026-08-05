Hawaiian Cultural Festival at Puʻukoholā Heiau Set for August 15th-16th

(BIVN) – Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site will hold its annual Establishment Day Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.

This year, the Hoʻokuʻikahi i Puʻukoholā event marks 54th anniversary of the Kawaihae-area heiau as a unit of the National Park Service. This year’s theme is Mālama Kō Aloha, or “Keep your love.”

From the National Park Service:

The weekend begins with opening ceremonies at Puʻukoholā Heiau at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, including hoʻokupu (gift-giving), protocol, and hula. Festival activities continue throughout the weekend at Spencer Park at ʻŌhaiʻula Beach each day and will feature cultural practitioners sharing traditional Hawaiian arts and crafts, music, hula, demonstrations, hands-on activities, informational booths, and more. The 54th Anniversary Establishment Day Hawaiian Cultural Festival is a free, family-friendly event. Hats, sunscreen, and water are recommended. Attendees are also encouraged to bring refreshments if they plan to stay throughout the day.

The event is sponsored by the National Park Service, Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, and Nā Aikane o Puʻukoholā Heiau.