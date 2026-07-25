Jacob Baker Indicted For Three Puna Homicides

(BIVN) – Jacob Baker, the 36-year-old charged with murder for three Puna homicides, appeared in Hilo Circuit Court on Thursday, following a grand jury indictment.

Prosecutors have filed a motion requesting that Baker be held without bail. A hearing on the motion is scheduled to take place on August 11, 2026.

The Hilo Circuit Court also ordered an examination of Baker’s fitness to proceed and penal responsibility.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

Following his arrest, Baker made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on June 1, 2026. The District Court ordered an examination of Baker’s fitness to proceed and penal responsibility. On Thursday afternoon, Baker appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his return on the Indictment warrant. The Circuit Court also ordered an examination of Baker’s fitness to proceed and penal responsibility, consistent with the previous request in the District Court, and scheduled a hearing on the State’s motion to detain Baker without Bail on August 11, 2026. As the first Indictment alleges, Baker is charged with eleven offenses, Murder in the First Degree (intentionally or knowingly caused the death of more than one person in the same or separate incidents), three counts of Murder in the Second Degree (intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another person), Burglary in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Unauthorized Entry Into a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Theft in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree. Murder in the First Degree carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. As to the Murder in the Second Degree offenses, Baker is also subject to a potential penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole for each charge as Prosecutors have provided notice of an intention to seek an enhanced sentence pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Section 706-657 and an extended term of imprisonment pursuant to HRS Section 706-662. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Baker is accused of killing 69-year-old Robert Shine, 69-year-old John Carse, and 79-year-old Chitta Morse.