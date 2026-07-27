Voter Service Centers Open In Hawaiʻi County

(BIVN) – Voter service centers aree now open in Hawaiʻi ahead of the 2026 primary election.

The service centers will be open from July 27 through August 8, in order to provide in-person election services, including voter registration and accessible voting.

There are two voter service center locations on Hawaiʻi island:

In Hilo at the Hawaiʻi County Aupuni Center Conference Room on 101 Pauahi Street

In Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center’s Community Room in Building G at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Both service centers will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Election Day (Saturday, August 8th) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Office of Elections is urging voters to take advantage of the opportunity and “beat the long lines on August 8” by voting early.

“We encourage Hawaii voters to adopt the mindset that voting is no longer a single-day event,” said Chief Election Officer Scott Nago. “Instead, voters now have an extended window of time if they want to vote in person.”

Each service center is equipped with accessible ballot-marking devices that allow voters to cast their ballot independently using features such audio assistance, the Office of Elections says.