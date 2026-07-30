Blacktip Shark Nursery Discovered In Hilo Bay

(BIVN) – The first known blacktip shark nursery in Hawaiian waters has been found in Hilo Bay.

Research at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has identified the unique habitat. The finding offers new insight into how young sharks use Hilo Bay during their earliest years.

The recently published study, Spatial and temporal use of a tropical nursery habitat by juvenile blacktip sharks (Carcharhinus limbatus), found juvenile blacktip sharks live in Hilo Bay year-round. The highest blacktip shark activity is from March through August.

Researchers tagged juvenile blacktip sharks with acoustic transmitters and monitored their movements throughout Hilo Bay from July 2022 to January 2024.

The study’s results suggest that this population of blacktip sharks reside predominantly within Hilo Bay for the first few years of their life, and highlight the effect that environmental changes can have on this species’ habitat availability and movement patterns.

“Nursery habitats provide food and shelter while these young sharks are growing,” said Jason Turner, a UH Hilo associate professor of marine science, in a news release. Turner is also a co-author of the study. “When we think about humans impacting sharks we typically think about overfishing, bycatch or even taking sharks for their fins. What we often forget is that impacting their habitat can also be devastating whether that means increased development, maritime traffic, pollution, or the effects of climate change on an area like Hilo Bay,” Turner added.

The oceanic blacktip sharks in Hilo Bay are one of two blacktip shark species found in Hawaiʻi, and are not considered aggressive toward humans. Bites from these blacktip sharks are uncommon.

From the UH Hilo news release:

The research grew out of the thesis of then-UH Hilo graduate student Lauren Moe, who earned a master’s degree in tropical conservation biology and environmental science and is now a doctoral student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Moe co-authored the study with her thesis advisor, Turner, UH Hilo Professor Steve Colbert, and Jay Rooker and RJ David Wells (Texas A&M University at Galveston).