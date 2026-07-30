Kona Man Arrested For Alleged Aliʻi Drive Assault

(BIVN) – A Kona man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to provoke a fight with an unfamiliar man at an Aliʻi Drive business.

Hawaiʻi police say they have charged 44-year-old Matthew Larrua of Kailua-Kona following the assault and a subsequent resisting arrest incident.

Police described the incident in a Thursday news release:

At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly man attempting to provoke a fight at a commercial property in the 75-5000 block of Aliʻi Drive. Upon arrival, officers contacted an adult male victim, who reported that an unfamiliar man had repeatedly shoved him in what appeared to be an unprovoked attempt to start a physical altercation. The suspect remained in the area and was identified by the victim as Larrua. When officers attempted to contact Larrua, he became uncooperative and allegedly charged toward one of the responding officers in an apparent attempt to flee. After a brief struggle, during which Larrua continued to resist officers’ efforts to place him in handcuffs, he was taken into custody without further incident. No officers were injured during the arrest. Larrua sustained a minor laceration to his head after making contact with the ground during the struggle and was treated and released at the scene by Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel.

Police charged Larrua with harassment and resisting arrest. Larrua was scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on Wednesday, July 29.