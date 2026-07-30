Kona’s Baan Thai Family Cuisine Closed By Health Inspectors

(BIVN) – Baan Thai Family Cuisine in Kona was issued a red “closed” placard by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, and shut down on Wednesday.

The Aliʻi Drive food establishment, operated by Miyavadee Khamya, received the red placard due to a rodent infestation and multiple critical food safety violations.

The health department says an inspector observed the following violations:

An abundant amount of rodent feces throughout the facility, including on food-contact surfaces and non-food-contact surfaces;

Visible points of entry for unwanted pests

Food was not stored to prevent contamination;

Potentially Hazardous Foods (PHF) were not maintained at proper temperature;

Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;

Mechanical dishwasher was not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizer;

Hand-washing sinks were not equipped with soap, one was being obstructed; and

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned.

Baan Thai Family Cuisine must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved. The following corrective actions must be taken: