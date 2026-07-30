photo of the red “closed” placard displayed at the door of Baan Thai Family Cuisine on Aliʻi Drive in Kona

Kona’s Baan Thai Family Cuisine Closed By Health Inspectors

Big Island Video News

Jul 30, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Aliʻi Drive restaurant was closed due to a rodent infestation and multiple critical food safety violations.

(BIVN) – Baan Thai Family Cuisine in Kona was issued a red “closed” placard by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, and shut down on Wednesday.

The Aliʻi Drive food establishment, operated by Miyavadee Khamya, received the red placard due to a rodent infestation and multiple critical food safety violations.

The health department says an inspector observed the following violations:

  • An abundant amount of rodent feces throughout the facility, including on food-contact surfaces and non-food-contact surfaces;
  • Visible points of entry for unwanted pests
  • Food was not stored to prevent contamination;
  • Potentially Hazardous Foods (PHF) were not maintained at proper temperature;
  • Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;
  • Mechanical dishwasher was not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizer;
  • Hand-washing sinks were not equipped with soap, one was being obstructed; and
  • Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned.

Baan Thai Family Cuisine must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved. The following corrective actions must be taken:

  • Discard all contaminated food products;
  • Seal all holes and crevasses;
  • Have a professional pest control operator (PCO) service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;
  • Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces;
  • Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies;
  • Retrain employees on proper food organization and date marking;
  • Ensure all refrigeration units storing PHF maintain proper temperature;
  • Have the mechanical dishwasher repaired; and
  • Retrain employees on hand-washing sink use.

About The Featured Image

photo of the red “closed” placard displayed at the door of Baan Thai Family Cuisine on Aliʻi Drive in Kona
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