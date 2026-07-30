Kona’s Baan Thai Family Cuisine Closed By Health Inspectors

(BIVN) – Baan Thai Family Cuisine in Kona was issued a red “closed” placard by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, and shut down on Wednesday.
The Aliʻi Drive food establishment, operated by Miyavadee Khamya, received the red placard due to a rodent infestation and multiple critical food safety violations.
The health department says an inspector observed the following violations:
- An abundant amount of rodent feces throughout the facility, including on food-contact surfaces and non-food-contact surfaces;
- Visible points of entry for unwanted pests
- Food was not stored to prevent contamination;
- Potentially Hazardous Foods (PHF) were not maintained at proper temperature;
- Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;
- Mechanical dishwasher was not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizer;
- Hand-washing sinks were not equipped with soap, one was being obstructed; and
- Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned.
Baan Thai Family Cuisine must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved. The following corrective actions must be taken:
- Discard all contaminated food products;
- Seal all holes and crevasses;
- Have a professional pest control operator (PCO) service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;
- Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces;
- Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies;
- Retrain employees on proper food organization and date marking;
- Ensure all refrigeration units storing PHF maintain proper temperature;
- Have the mechanical dishwasher repaired; and
- Retrain employees on hand-washing sink use.