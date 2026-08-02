Hawaiʻi Island Back-To-School Traffic Safety Tips

(BIVN) – As a new school year begins on Hawaiʻi island, there will be increased traffic around schools during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal. The Hawai‘i Police Department is reminding all motorists and pedestrians to slow down, stay alert, and exercise extra caution.

“Our school crossing guards are committed to protecting students every day and share one common goal: everyone arrives at school and returns home safely,” a police news release stated ahead of the start of the new school year.

School crossing guards “ask all motorists, parents, and pedestrians to work with them by following traffic laws, obeying their directions, and making safe choices around school crossings,” police added. “Your cooperation helps create a safer environment for everyone.”

The Hawai‘i Police Department shared these safety tips:

For Students and Pedestrians:

Always use designated crosswalks and obey the directions of school crossing guards and traffic signals.

Stop at the curb, look left, right, and left again before crossing the street.

Avoid distractions such as cell phones, headphones, or other electronic devices while walking.

Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into a crosswalk to ensure they see you.

Walk on sidewalks whenever available. If no sidewalk exists, walk facing oncoming traffic.

Ride bicycles, scooters, and skateboards safely by following traffic laws and wearing a properly fitted helmet.

For Parents:

Allow extra travel time and avoid rushing during school drop-off and pick-up.

Use designated loading and unloading areas and never double park or stop in crosswalks.

Remind children to follow the directions of crossing guards and practice safe walking habits every day.

For Motorists:

Slow down and remain vigilant in school zones and residential neighborhoods.

Obey posted speed limits and be prepared to stop for children crossing the street.

Yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks and always follow the directions of school crossing guards.

Eliminate distractions by putting away mobile devices while driving.

Watch carefully for children who may unexpectedly enter the roadway, especially near school buses and parks.

“Together, we can make this school year a safe one,” the police news release concluded. “Our school crossing guards are out every school day because they care deeply about the safety of our keiki. They ask everyone to do their part by slowing down, staying attentive, and showing patience and courtesy in school zones. Every safe trip to and from school begins with each of us making responsible choices.”