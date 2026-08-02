Puʻu Waʻawaʻa, Puʻu Anahulu Hunts Announced

(BIVN) – The Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve and Puʻu Anahulu Game Management Area will be open to certain hunting activities in the coming months.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) recently announced the opening of the 2026 Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Youth and Disabled Hunt, the Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Makai Muzzleloader Hunt and the Puʻu Anahulu Game Management Area Makai Muzzleloader Hunt.

From a Hawaiʻi DLNR news release:

The Special Youth and Disabled Hunt will be held on weekends and state holidays throughout August 2026 and is open exclusively to youth hunters (age 15 or younger) and hunters with a valid Disabled Hunter’s Vehicle-Use Permit. The Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Makai and Puʻu Anahulu Makai Muzzleloader Hunts will run from the first Friday in September through the last Sunday in October 2026, with hunting permitted on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and applicable state holidays.

Hunters pursuing sheep must obtain the appropriate 2026 ram or non-typical ram harvest tags before participating in these hunts. All hunters must check in and out at the Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Hunter Check Station, at designated self-service check stations or via the Outerspatial app. Camping is prohibited in the hunting areas before and during the hunts. Guidelines for these hunts are pursuant to Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 123, and revised statutes for DOFAW regarding adaptive management authority.

The department says more information may be obtained by reading the full hunting announcement online or by contacting the DOFAW offices in Hilo (808-974-4221), Waimea (808-887-6063) or the main office on Oʻahu (808-587-0166).