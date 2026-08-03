Investiture Ceremony Held For New Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Devens

(BIVN) – An investiture ceremony was held Monday for the new Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Vladimir Devens, who was sworn in on May 5, was formally installed at Aliʻiōlani Hale. Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna administered the ceremonial oath of office. In attendance were members of the Hawaiʻi Judiciary, colleagues, friends and family.

“To the people of Hawaiʻi: I am here to serve you,” stated Chief Justice Devens. “Your trust is both a privilege and a responsibility that I will carry each and every day.”

“The office of Chief Justice carries tremendous responsibility, not only in interpreting the law, but also in leading one of the three coequal branches of government,” said Governor Josh Green, who appointed Devens to the position. “I am confident Chief Justice Devens will continue to serve the people of Hawaiʻi with integrity, independence, and fairness,” the Governor said.

Chief Justice Devens is the sixth Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court since statehood.