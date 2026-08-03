Associate Justice McKenna administering ceremonial oath to CJ Devens, photo courtesy the Hawaiʻi Judiciary

Investiture Ceremony Held For New Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Devens

Big Island Video News

Aug 3, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The ceremony for Chief Justice Vladimir Devens was held Monday afternoon at Aliʻiōlani Hale.

(BIVN) – An investiture ceremony was held Monday for the new Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Vladimir Devens, who was sworn in on May 5, was formally installed at Aliʻiōlani Hale. Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna administered the ceremonial oath of office. In attendance were members of the Hawaiʻi Judiciary, colleagues, friends and family.

“To the people of Hawaiʻi: I am here to serve you,” stated Chief Justice Devens. “Your trust is both a privilege and a responsibility that I will carry each and every day.”

“The office of Chief Justice carries tremendous responsibility, not only in interpreting the law, but also in leading one of the three coequal branches of government,” said Governor Josh Green, who appointed Devens to the position. “I am confident Chief Justice Devens will continue to serve the people of Hawaiʻi with integrity, independence, and fairness,” the Governor said.

Hawai’i Governor Josh Green (left) takes a photo with Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green (right). Photo courtesy the Hawaiʻi Judiciary.

Chief Justice Devens is the sixth Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court since statehood.

About The Featured Image

Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna administers the oath of office to Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens during an investiture ceremony at Aliʻiōlani Hale on Aug. 3, 2026, photo courtesy the Hawaiʻi Judiciary
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