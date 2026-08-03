New Officers Join Salvation Army Hawaiʻi County Corps

(BIVN) – The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division welcomed new leadership at two of its Hawaiʻi County corps community centers in July.

Captains Steven and Romelia Howard joined the Kona Corps, and Captain Joy Groenleer returned to the islands to lead the Honokaʻa Corps.

The Salvation Army Hawaiʻi County encompasses three corps community centers: Kona Corps, Honokaʻa Corps and Hilo Temple Corps. There is also the Family Intervention Services serving at-risk youth on Hawaiʻi Island and Maui. A Salvation Army news release reported Captains Sam and Felicia LeMar, who serve as Hawaiʻi County coordinators as well as Hilo Temple Corps officers, are guiding the organization’s coordinated efforts across the island.

“We’re excited for the experience these officers bring to their new appointments on Hawaii Island,” said Captain Sam LeMar. “Each of them brings a wealth of ministry and community service experience, and together, it allows us to serve the whole county as one body of The Salvation Army.”

From the Salvation Army announcement:

Kona Corps: Captains Steven and Romelia Howard Captains Steven and Romelia Howard have been appointed corps officers of the Kona Corps, where they will oversee the corps’ church services and social services, including the ‘Ohana Keiki Preschool. Captains Howard were commissioned as Salvation Army officers in 2016 and they arrive in Kona with nine years of experience as corps officers of the Kahului Corps on Maui, where they also served as Maui County coordinators. During that time, they also oversaw The Salvation Army thrift stores in Lahaina and Kihei. Their tenure included some of the corps’ most demanding seasons, including the response to the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, when Captain Steven Howard represented The Salvation Army at the Emergency Command Center as the organization helped coordinate meals for thousands of displaced residents. Captain Romelia Howard built a strong record of direct outreach, leading weekly efforts to bring food, clothing and spiritual care to homeless individuals and families, and forging community partnerships to expand access to services. Before entering full-time ministry, Captain Steven Howard spent more than 20 years in the private sector, holding leadership roles in electronics, information technology and technical support, and managing complex systems in the hospitality industry. Captain Romelia Howard built a career in early childhood and K–12 education, teaching for more than 15 years at both the elementary and high school levels. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, along with master’s degrees in special education and library media, giving her a strong foundation in literacy, individualized learning and student support. “We’re honored to join the Kona community,” said Captain Steve Howard. “We look forward to getting to know our neighbors here and continuing the work of meeting real needs with real compassion.” The Salvation Army’s Kona Corps ‘Ohana Keiki Preschool is a fully licensed early childhood education program and is now accepting enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year. For more information, contact the preschool at (808) 326-7780.

Honokaʻa Corps: Captain Joy Groenleer Captain Joy Groenleer has been appointed corps officer of the The Salvation Army’s Honokaʻa Corps, marking her return to Hawaiʻi after 15 years of assignments elsewhere. She was commissioned as a Salvation Army officer in 2013. Her prior service includes appointments at the Hanapepe and Lihue Corps on Kauaʻi, the Las Vegas Citadel Corps, and several roles at the College for Officer Training in California, including personnel officer, family care director, education officer and assistant training principal. The daughter of plantation workers who immigrated from the Philippines, Captain Joy grew up in Kekaha on Kauaʻi and graduated from Waimea High School. She earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and an M.A. in Biblical and Theological Studies from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, running, playing the ukulele and watching musicals. She is eager to serve the corps and community in Honokaʻa. “I’m coming home to Hawaiʻi with a full heart,” said Captain Joy Groenleer. “There’s so much potential here in Honokaʻa, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this community.” In addition to leading worship and outreach at the corps, Captain Joy will oversee The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Honokaʻa. She said she is especially looking forward to reinvigorating youth programs in Honokaʻa, starting with the launch of Friday youth nights at the corps.

Salvation Army officers are commissioned ministers of The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church.