Premiere Screening Set For Hānau Ka Mele Featuring The Lim Family

(BIVN) – The community is invited to a special first-look screening of Hānau Ka Mele on August 5th at the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea.

Nā Leo TV says the screening will feature the inaugural episode of the new original series that celebrates the connection between mele, ʻāina, people, and the stories that shape Hawaiʻi. The Lim Family will be the subject of the first episode, in which they will be performing original compositions in places that inspired the songs they sing or hold deep significance to them.

From a Nā Leo TV news release:

Cinematically filmed across Hawaiʻi Island, the 30-minute program explores the relationship between music, people, place, and mo‘olelo, revealing how mele carries history, identity, and aloha across generations.

The free community screening will take place on Wednesday, August 5, at Kahilu Theatre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the screening beginning at 6:00 p.m. Following the episode, members of The Lim Family will share reflections on the stories behind the performances and their experience participating in the production.

Admission is free, though seating is limited. Community members are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance through Kahilu Theatre at kahilu.org/events.

“We created Hānau Ka Mele to honor the people and places that give our music its deepest meaning,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO. “The Lim Family have inspired generations through music, hula, and a deep love for Hawai‘i. Their songs are rooted in place, and through them they preserve stories, strengthen identity, and remind us that culture is something we continue to live every day. It is a privilege to share this beautiful first episode with the community.”

Hānau Ka Mele was made possible through the generous support of the Kosasa Foundation. The series is directed by David Alvarez, Nā Leo TV’s Director of Production, and brought to life by various members of the Nā Leo TV team alongside community collaborators. The inaugural season is a two-part series featuring The Lim Family and Mark Yamanaka.

Episodes will air on Nā Leo TV Channel 54 throughout the month of August and will be available to stream online at naleo.tv/hanaukamele beginning Thursday, August 6.

Hānau Ka Mele is part of Nā Leo TV’s Future Archives Project, a multimedia initiative that documents Hawaiʻi Island’s living cultural legacy. By preserving these stories today, the project helps ensure they remain accessible for future generations.