Kīlauea Volcano Update for Monday, August 3

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining expected in about one week.

“Summit tilt continues on a weak deflationary trend from yesterday to this morning,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Monday morning. Scientists say the trend has pushed the forecast window for episode 53 back to between August 7th and August 14th.

Glow was observed from both vents overnight, and there no significant activity along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

From the Monday morning update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: