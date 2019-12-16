(BIVN) – The annual report on the status of the implementation of the Mauna Kea Comprehensive Management Plan, or CMP, was on Friday’s agenda of the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The non-action item, detailed in these online documents, was brought forward by the DLNR’s Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands, and followed an updated report from the State Auditor.

In November 2019, the Report on the Implementation of State Auditor’s Recommendations 2014 – 2017 was released, which included Report No. 14-07, a “Follow-Up Audit of the Management of Mauna Kea and the Mauna Kea Science Reserve”. The part of the report dealing with Maunakea is only three pages long, and contains the following charts:

The BLNR report included this updated information on the above recommendations:

Regarding Recommendation 1.a: University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved administrative rules for University of Hawaiʻi managed lands at a special meeting held at UH Hilo on November 6, 2019.



Regarding Recommendation 2.a: The general lease for UH-managed lands expires in 2033. The University has notified DLNR that they are preparing a draft Environmental Impact Statement that will explore a renewed land authorization on Mauna Kea.

OCCL noted that “there are no remaining pending recommendations from the State Auditor’s from their Audit of the Management of Mauna Kea and the Mauna Kea Science Reserve.”

Neither the Auditor’s November 2019 update or the UH report to the BLNR make mention of the situation at the bottom of the Mauna Kea Access Road that has resulted in the delay of the start of construction on the Thirty Meter Telescope. Over the weekend, a convoy set off from the Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu and traveled around the island in support of the Kū Kiaʻi Mauna movement.