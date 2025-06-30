(BIVN) – Residents are being asked not to transport palm plants and mulch in an area of West Hawaiʻi this summer, in order to prevent the further spread of the destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle, or CRB.

Last week, the County of Hawaiʻi issued a three-month voluntary compliance order for parts of North Kona and South Kohala. Residents and business operators in the area are asked not to transport CRB host materials that include:

Decomposing plant material such as compost, wood or tree chips, and mulch.

Plant propagation material.

Other items, such as landscaping material, that are comprised of decomposing organic plant material.

All live palm plants in the genera Cocos (Coconut palm), Livistona (Fountain palm or Chinese fan palm), Phoenix (Date palm, Canary Island date palm), Pritchardia (Loulu), Roystonea (Royal palm), and Washingtonia (California fan palm, Mexican fan palm) — except unsprouted seeds of these palms.

The voluntary order is effective from July 1 through September 30. “Borders of the compliance area include Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 190) from Waikoloa Road to Palani Road in Kailua-Kona, and along the coastline from Palani Road to Waikoloa Road,” the County says, noting that the areas are “where CRB detections have occurred in the last six months.”

“The coconut rhinoceros beetle poses a serious threat to our island’s agriculture, and we are asking for your kōkua to stop the spread before it gets out of hand,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Early intervention and cooperation are key to preventing long-term damage and protecting our island from this destructive invasive species.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Residents and business operators within the compliance area who need to get rid of green waste should take the material to proper disposal sites located at the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility at 71-1111 Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway and Kealakehe Transfer Station at 74-598 Hale Makai Place. These facilities, located within the compliance area, heat compost piles to at least 131 degrees to kill CRB larvae. Host materials, such as decomposing plant material, can contain CRB eggs, larvae, and adults. Moving such infested materials outside the compliance area could unintentionally spread CRB far beyond its current range, complicating eradication efforts and hindering control measures. CRB primarily targets coconut and other palm species. However, it will feed on other important crops such as ʻulu, banana and kalo when the palm food sources are eliminated. The voluntary compliance order is a precursor to a mandatory compliance structure that is being prepared by the HDOA.

“Controlling the movement of green waste to stop the spread of CRB is a call-to-action that all of us can do to protect Hawaiʻi Island,” said Sharon Hurd, Chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture.

A County news release provided this additional information:

Best Management Practices for CRB Host Materials

Residents can take the following steps to minimize the risk of spreading CRB:

Inspect and Report

Inspect CRB host materials at least every 4 months, especially finished compost and nearby host palms, for signs of CRB or damage.

Examine incoming CRB host materials before accepting them to ensure they are not infested with CRB.

Collect any suspected CRB and report findings or visible CRB damage to HDOA at 808-643-PEST (7378) or the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) at 808-933-3340. Reports can also be made online at 643pest.org.

If you cannot inspect CRB host materials yourself, contact BIISC, CRB Response (808-679-5244), or HDOA for assistance.

Properly Manage Materials

Chip incoming CRB host materials within 48 hours.

Properly compost CRB host materials by heating piles to at least 131 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monitor finished materials at least every 4 months (visual during turnover). Once compost cools to around 110 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be infested and is a good breeding material for CRB.

Do not stockpile or keep a mound of CRB host material. Routinely distribute around plants or thinly spread up to 4 inches in depth to enable it to dry completely.

Prevent the Spread

Utilize or process CRB host materials that are already on-site for end use, eliminating the need to move potentially infested materials.

Safeguard CRB host materials that have been properly composted or treated in completely sealed containers that prevent CRB entry. Containers made of metal, concrete or glass are acceptable. CRB can chew through many plastics.

Ensure CRB host materials are still at acceptable temperatures or are subjected to effective treatment before being transported off site.

Profume, a restricted use pesticide, is one option for treating certain CRB host materials, such as compost. Call HDOA for additional information about the use of this chemical.

If you receive CRB host materials, ensure it comes from a reputable source that follows CRB Best Management Practices. Ask suppliers to provide documentation of their CRB prevention efforts.

For questions about moving CRB host materials, please contact Glenn Sako, County Economic Development Specialist, at 808-961-8811.