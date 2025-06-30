(BIVN) – A blessing and grand opening of a new medical respite and behavioral health care facility in Ainaloa was held on Friday.

The Kahua Kahe Mālie Integrated Care Hub (ICH) on TreeFern Drive marks “a major milestone in expanding care for Hawaiʻi Island’s homeless population”, says HOPE Services Hawaiʻi, Inc.

From a news release:

The Integrated Care Hub represents a significant expansion of HOPE’s medical respite program, which began in 2021 with just four beds at their women’s shelter. Thanks to key partnerships with Hilo Benioff Medical Center, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, the State of Hawaiʻi’s Office of Homelessness and Housing Solutions (Ohana Zones), the County of Hawaiʻi, and Ohana Health Plan, the program has grown to provide critical care for individuals recovering from illness or injury while experiencing homelessness.

Kahua Kahe Mālie offers medical respite and wraparound services, including wound care, chronic disease management, medication support, and behavioral health care, in a stable and supportive environment. The facility features 24/7 housing staff, mental health professionals, case managers, and an on-call APRN prescriber, ensuring comprehensive care for residents. “Today, Kahua Kahe Mālie becomes a foundation for hope and transformation,” said Brandee Menino, CEO of HOPE Services Hawaiʻi. “By bringing together medical care, housing support, and community partnerships, we’re helping individuals rebuild their lives with dignity. This expansion wouldn’t have been possible without the trust and collaboration of our incredible partners.” “We’re excited to celebrate the opening of Kahua Kahe Mālie with our partners at HOPE Services,” said Dan Brinkman, East Hawaiʻi Regional CEO of Hilo Benioff Medical Center. “Medical respite plays a key role in helping people—especially those experiencing homelessness—recover safely after a hospital stay. Having a place that offers both care and stability can make a real difference in someone’s healing and long-term health.”

The new Ainaloa location, made up of two houses next door to each other, now co-locates two previously separate programs—Hilo based Wilder House and Kuleana House—allowing for more efficient service delivery and enhanced care coordination. Additional support from AlohaCare, United Healthcare, and HMSA allows beds to be added, strengthening the program’s positive impact on the community. “The Island of Hawaiʻi does not have a residential psychiatric facility except for the limited space allowed by the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, thus, I am pleased that key medical providers, health plans and our county and state governments have partnered with Hope Services to create a medical respite behavioral health care hub in Puna,” said State Senator Joy San Buenaventura, who represents the district. “It is a small step in the right direction towards providing more intensive behavioral health care in East Hawaiʻi.” Referrals to the programs are made by the partner organizations, who are also providing partial funding. Additional operational funds are being provided by the State of Hawaiʻi Governor’s Office of Homelessness & Housing Solutions, and the County of Hawaiʻi– Office of Housing & Community Development’s Homelessness and Housing Fund.

Patients are scheduled to begin moving into Kahua Kahe Mālie on August 1, officials say.