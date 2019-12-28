(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department has issued a warning on the use of fireworks leading up to New Years Eve.

County officials on Friday issued a news release “regarding the use of illegal fireworks and the impacts they have on the community, pets and livestock.”

County officials say they have received numerous complaints “about fireworks and homemade explosive devices that disturb residents and their animals.” Particularly affected are the elderly, the infirm and people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD), the County says.

“The problem seems to be growing in various neighborhoods, and it poses a potential hazard,” said Fire Chief Darren Rosario in the media release. “We urge the community to be considerate of their neighbors by not using illegal fireworks or explosives.”

According to the County of Hawaiʻi: