graphic by BIVN / audio by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
Hilo Road Closures Reported As Rains Continue
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As heavy rain continues to soak East Hawaiʻi on Friday night, officials say some Downtown Hilo roads are closed.
(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been extended for East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain has shut down some roads in Hilo.
As of 10 p.m., Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that Kamehameha Avenue, Pauahi Street , and Bay Front Highway were closed. Officials said other road closures may occur without notice.
According to a National Weather Service advisory issued at 10:18 p.m. HST:
At 1010 PM HST, radar showed bands of heavy rainfall moving over the windward slopes of the Big Island. Peak rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were mainly occurring over the South Hilo, Puna and North Kohala Districts. The ground is saturated and stream levels remain elevated. Periods of heavy rainfall will continue through the night.
The Flood Advisory is in effect until 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but it could be extended.
The National Weather Service has also posted:
A Flash Flood Watch for the entire island through Sunday afternoon.
A Wind Advisory for such areas as Hilo, Volcano, Honokaʻa, Waimea, Kohala and Waikoloa until Saturday morning. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
A High Surf Warning is in effect for east-facing shores.
A Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches are possible.
