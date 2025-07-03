(BIVN) – Police arrested an Ocean View man on Monday, June 30th, after a female intruder was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on the man’s Ocean View property.

The man, identified as 68-year-old Gordon McCormick, was released on July 1st pending further investigation.

The injured woman, a 42-year-old from Captain Cook, “remains in critical condition at Kona Community Hospital and continues to receive lifesaving treatment”, police say.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on June 30, Ka‘ū patrol officers responded to a residence in the 92-2500 block of Hukilau Drive in Ocean View, after the homeowner reported that he had just confronted two people on his property. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman with severe head injuries consistent with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of the residence. Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel provided lifesaving measures and transported her to Kona Community Hospital.

The man, who was determined to be the homeowner, told police that the woman had attempted to break into his residence while he was home. He said she arrived in a red Ford pickup truck operated by an unidentified man.

Due to the severity of the woman’s injuries, officers arrested the homeowner for second-degree attempted murder. He was identified as 68-year-old Gordon McCormick of Ocean View. Police later determined that McCormick also had an outstanding warrant related to a 2023 criminal property damage case.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Through preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the injured woman may have been involved in multiple thefts reported on McCormick’s property on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29. Video surveillance from June 29 at 2:00 p.m. shows a woman arriving on the property in a red and brown two-door Ford pickup truck, possibly from the late 1990s or early 2000s, with a full lumber rack and unidentified decals on the driver-side cab window. No video footage is available for the earlier incidents.

During the investigation, McCormick gave officers permission to search his home. Police recovered a loaded air rifle containing a single pellet.

The injured woman, identified as a 42-year-old Captain Cook resident, remains in critical condition at Kona Community Hospital and continues to receive lifesaving treatment.

On Tuesday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m., after conferring with the Hawai‘i County Prosecutor’s Office, McCormick was released pending further investigation. He was also released on his own recognizance regarding the outstanding warrant.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the red pickup truck seen at the scene and the male driver, described only as a Caucasian man in his early to mid-40s.

Anyone with information about the incident, the suspects, or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118, via email at donovankohara@hawaiicounty.gov, or by calling the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID.