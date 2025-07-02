(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating an assault that happened in Hilo over a month ago, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who was captured on surveillance footage.
Police say the incident that took place on April 27, 2025. An image shared by police was captured from surveillance footage at a business in the 100 block of Puainako Street.
From the police news release:
The individual is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short blond hair and possibly unshaven.
Anyone with information regarding this individual’s identity is asked to contact Officer Daniel Mahi-Murray of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 935-3311 or via email at daniel.murray@hawaiipolice.gov.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID.
