(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the windward side of Kaʻū, and cancelled the warning for the greater East Hawaiʻi area. In place of the warning, a Flood Advisory has been posted for Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.

Highway 11 remains closed near Kāwā Flats between mile markers 57 and 61, as runoff from prior heavy rain still covers the roadway. The Flash Flood Warning for Kaʻū will be in place until 7:15 p.m.

The remainder of East Hawaiʻi is still wet. “At 4:52 pm HST, radar indicated areas of light rain over windward Big Island,” the National Weather Service wrote. “However, significant ponding of water continues in many communities from windward Kohala to Hamakua to Hilo, and water levels in streams and rivers remain very high.”

“Conditions are life threatening, please stay out of areas that are flooding, this is no time for sightseeing,” repeated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “Roadways may close at any time; be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, and debris. Do not cross moving water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.”