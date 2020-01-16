(BIVN) – Hilo Medical Center has updated its treatment protocol for Rat Lungworm Disease, or Angiostrongylus cantonensis.

The decision follows the 6th International Workshop on Angiostrongylus and Angiostrongyliasis held in Hilo. During the event, presentations were given on all the latest research and treatment recommendations on the slug born illness.

“Information we learned from the recent international Rat Lungworm conference is promising and has encouraged us to strengthen our treatment protocol,” says. Dr. Jon Martell, Chief Medical Officer at Hilo Medical Center and Rat Lungworm expert. “I have updated the treatment recommendations for Rat Lungworm in an effort to improve the process patients and providers.”

Hilo Medical Center says the new protocol will be followed by practitioners in the Emergency Department or other outpatient clinics.

Details were shared in a media release issued on Wednesday: