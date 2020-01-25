from video by David Corrigan (BIVN) – A crowd gathered along the Hilo Bayfront shops in Downtown Hilo on Saturday morning to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Traditional lion dancing, drums and fire crackers ushered in the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Year of the Rat was ushered in with fire and dance by the Hilo Bayfront shops on Saturday morning.
