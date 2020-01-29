UPDATE – The United States Geological Survey has reviewed this event and revised the earthquake magnitude from a M3.7 up to a M3.8.

(BIVN) – UPDATED – A Magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck 9 miles southwest of Leilani Estates on Wednesday at around 12:23 p.m.

The event was not strong enough to cause a tsunami, emergency officials reported.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 12:23pm in the vicinity of Kalapana was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii.



Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.7 was centered in the vicinity of Kalapana.



As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.

