(BIVN) – The future use of the Great Crack on the Southwest Rift Zone of Kīlauea Volcano will be the subject of a community meeting in March.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park says it wants to hear from the community about the recent land acquisition, and will host a community “talk story” meeting at Pāhala Plantation House, located at 96-3209 Maile St. in Pāhala. The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m.



According to the National Park Service:

The park acquired the 1,951-acre Great Crack, a geologically rich and rugged area on the remote Southwest Rift Zone of Kīlauea volcano, in 2018. The area is mostly barren lava rock, with no surface water, few trees, and little shade, but it is a superb example of the geologic dynamism of the area. The Pacific Ocean borders this exposed, windward shoreline.



The park is working to create a long-term plan for managing the Great Crack area. It was designated as potential wilderness in 1978 while under private ownership. Over the years, various commercial developments were proposed by the previous landowner, including a space launch facility, but none were implemented.

The National Park Service says the public may submit comments via mail or email to the park superintendent:

Attention: Superintendent

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

P.O. Box 52

Hawaii National Park, HI 96718

Or email havo_superintendent@nps.gov

Officials say the mission of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is “to protect, conserve, and study the volcanic landscapes and associated natural and cultural resources and processes, and to facilitate safe public access to active volcanism, diverse geographic settings, and wilderness for public education and enjoyment.”