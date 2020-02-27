(BIVN) – The Banyan Drive Hawaiʻi Redevelopment Agency (BDHRA) met in Hilo on Wednesday, and voted to support state legislation dealing with the Waiakea Peninsula.

The House Finance Committee recently recommended HB 2578 be passed on third reading. According to the description of the legislation, the bill:

Authorizes the designation of areas or regions of public lands classified as commercial, industrial, resort and hotel, and the establishment and implementation of guidelines for the redevelopment of the areas or regions. Designates the public lands on the Waiakea peninsula on the island of Hawaii as the Waiakea Peninsula Redevelopment District. Allows the Board of Land and Natural Resources to issue a rent reduction or waiver for certain lessees’ expenses for demolition or provision of basic infrastructure. Authorizes a local redevelopment agency to contract with a developer for construction of non-residential projects on public land within a redevelopment area. Exempts the costs of construction of work or improvements of a redevelopment project from general excise and use taxes. Takes effect upon the County of Hawaii repealing the Banyan Drive Hawaii redevelopment agency. Makes an appropriation.

A companion bill in the State Senate, SB 3115, appears to have stalled in committee.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim submitted testimony in support of the house bill, saying that “we support any legislation that will help the revitalization of Banyan Drive and the rest of the Waiakea Peninsula.”

Kim noted that a conceptual master plan was created by the BDHRA, but said that funds are needed to conduct the environmental impact statements necessary to complete the plan and move forward, “and those monies are not available.”

Kim acknowledged that if the bill is passed into law, “DLNR would create a new planning committee to oversee Banyan Drive and would require BDHRA be disbanded.”

“This might mean going back to square one,” Kim wrote, “but the trade-off is that the bill presumably will provide meaningful funding using current DLNR revenues.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources opposes the bill, however, saying there are practical problems with the bill, and that it would create “an additional layer of bureaucracy in government”. DLNR says the department “relies on the revenues from leases of public lands to fulfill its fiduciary duties.”

The DLNR also notes that “the authority to construct, improve, renovate and revitalize areas within the counties is already authorized under Section 46-80.5 and Chapter 53, HRS.”

In its testimony, the DLNR provided this update on key state parcels in the Banyan Drive resort area: