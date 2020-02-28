(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for the east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island, as well as a Wind Advisory for most of the Big Island, and a Winter Storm Watch for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reported the following:

WIND ADVISORY

The Wind Advisory, in effect until 6 a.m. HST Monday, includes much of Hawaiʻi Island and – as Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense notes – includes the area around the Mauna Kea Access Road in the Saddle.

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 45 mph, will be capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Surf along east facing shores of Hawaiʻi will be 6 to 8 feet through Saturday, rising to 8 to 12 feet Saturday night through Sunday. The National Weather Service says:

Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through early next week due to a combination of strong trades and large seas. Surf will hold around the advisory level through the day Saturday, then increase Saturday night through Sunday to levels just below the warning criteria. The advisory will likely be extended through Monday.

The High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. HST Sunday.

WINTER STORM WATCH

“A cold core low sliding westward over the islands will bring cold temperatures on the highest elevations of the Big Island and Maui above 9,000 ft,” the National Weather Service said. “Freezing rain and snow are possible.”

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits.

Maunakea Rangers say the road to the summit is already closed.