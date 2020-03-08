(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense and state officials provided the following COVID-19 updates on Sunday evening.

Second Case of COVID-19 on Oʻahu

The Department of Health has identified a second individual today that has tested positive for coronavirus and was linked to travel from Washington State.

The Department of Health will identify what risk if any this individual presents to residents of Hawaii.

The Department of Health reports the 2 positive coronavirus cases on Oahu, Hawaii are in isolation and under observation on Oahu.

The Department of Health reports that both positive cases were linked to travel outside the State of Hawaii and has NO Health Advisories for the State of Hawaii at this time.

Grand Princess Cruise Ship update:

The Department of Health continues to investigate if the Grand Princess cruise ship passengers during their visit to Hawaii posed any threat to Hawaii residents when it was docked at the Port of Hilo on Saturday, February 29. You will be kept informed of the results of the investigation.

The Grand Princess is currently off the coast of San Francisco, California preparing to transfer passengers from the ship to isolation facilities.

National travel policies in effect:

The Department of State “Do Not Travel” advisories for China and Iran remain in effect, “Reconsider Travel” advisories have been issued for Italy, Mongolia, and South Korea, and “Exercise Increased Caution Travel” advisories continue for Hong Kong, Japan, and Macau.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend you not travel to China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

For your information, as the coronavirus conditions change rapidly, you should verify Department of State and CDC travel and health advisories for where you are going before finalizing your travel plans.

If you feel sick with cold or flu-like symptoms, the Department of Health recommends:

Stay home from work or school.

Avoid contact with others

Seek medical care with your doctor or health care clinic.

And, before you go to the doctor’s office or clinic, call ahead to tell them of your symptoms.

Kona Community and Kohala Hospitals prepare:

The West Hawaii Region hospitals, Kona and Kohala, are now routing all visitors through a single point of entry. All visitors to both hospitals will be screened for flu-like symptoms prior to being allowed access to the hospitals. Symptoms include: cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose and or shortness of breath. Additional restrictions limit visitors to one per patient, and no children under 12 years of age will be allowed to visit patients

Hawaii County opens call center: