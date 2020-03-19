(BIVN) – The grounded Midway Island has been successfully moved from the rocks to Pier 2 within Hilo Harbor.

The 63-foot fishing vessel was moved on Tuesday, officials say.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued the following media release on Thursday:

[On] Wednesday, Coast Guard contractors worked to stabilize the vessel, deploy preventative adsorbent boom around the vessel, and mitigate any remaining petroleum. The vessel is now stabilized and preventatively boomed at Pier 2 in Hilo Harbor.



“We are lucky to have strong partnerships with the industry, State, and the local community,” said Chief Warrant Officer Russ Strathern, marine safety specialist, Sector Honolulu. “This complex incident involved a lot of coordination, communication, and patience, as we leveraged multiple strategies to mitigate the environmental threat. I am thankful for our response ohana.”